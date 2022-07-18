Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,086 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Price Performance
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
