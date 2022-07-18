Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $200.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.08.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.