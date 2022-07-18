Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $502.46 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.16 and a 200 day moving average of $484.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

