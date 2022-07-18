Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $189.21 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day moving average of $296.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

