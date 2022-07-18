Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $237,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,935,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,428. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $292.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

