Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BLK opened at $600.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.75 and a 200-day moving average of $709.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

