Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.95 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $52.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

