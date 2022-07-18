Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 337,069 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after buying an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

