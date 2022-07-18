Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 36,438 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 188.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.