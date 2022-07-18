Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.9 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

