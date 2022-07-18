Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.95.

KLAC stock opened at $326.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.