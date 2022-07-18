Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

