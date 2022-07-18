Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $176.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

