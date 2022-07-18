Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $3,043,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.6 %

NXPI opened at $163.98 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

