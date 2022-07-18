Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 80,300 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,149,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP opened at $74.40 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

