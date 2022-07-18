Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.94.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.25 and its 200-day moving average is $369.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

