DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 263.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,417 shares of company stock worth $10,863,849. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

