DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RHI opened at $76.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.