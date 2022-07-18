DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,309 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Life Storage worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.99.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

