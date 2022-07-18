Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NYSE DK opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after acquiring an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,561,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

