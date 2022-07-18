Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

