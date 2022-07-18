Desjardins Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.