Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 80

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Grupo Santander raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.