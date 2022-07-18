Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 547.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.