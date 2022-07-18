Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 625 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

