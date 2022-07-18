Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.