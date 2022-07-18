Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

