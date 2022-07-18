Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.