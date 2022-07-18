Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

