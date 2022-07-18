Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $18,532,127.25 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,839,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

