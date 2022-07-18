Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $254,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.94 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

