Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,890 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

INSM stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

