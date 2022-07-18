Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 3.9 %

CHUY stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $401.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.