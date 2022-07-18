Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.40.

NYSE:EXP opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

