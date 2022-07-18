Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 79,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.