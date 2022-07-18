eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 237.2% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,677,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,052,000 after acquiring an additional 325,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.61 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

