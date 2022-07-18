Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.