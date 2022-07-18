EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in June

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EGF Theramed Health Trading Down 35.6 %

Shares of EGF Theramed Health stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. EGF Theramed Health has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.