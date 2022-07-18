Eight Capital Analysts Give Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) a C$0.30 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$0.30 target price on Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

CVE:RDS opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$32.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. Radisson Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources will post 4.2399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

