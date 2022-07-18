El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of El Pollo Loco worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $357.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.33. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

