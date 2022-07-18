Element Wealth LLC Sells 10,271 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

