Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY stock opened at $331.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

