Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECF. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In other news, President James Andrew Dinsmore acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $8.65 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

