Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.38% of Chuy’s worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.79. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

