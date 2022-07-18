Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 271,101 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 326.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,101 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

ANIP opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

