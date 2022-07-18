Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 47,242 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BW stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

