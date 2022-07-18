Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 5,910 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.