Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Up 5.0 %

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.



