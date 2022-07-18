Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 506,158 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.88% of OceanFirst Financial worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.