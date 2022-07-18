Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

